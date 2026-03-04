New water inspection scam in Hernando County: HCUD

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A new scam is targeting homeowners across Hernando County.

The Hernando County Utilities Department (HCUD) is warning of a new water inspection scam after a resident reported two people went door-to-door throughout his neighborhood claiming they were from the county's utilities department.

The individuals requested access to numerous homes to allegedly test water quality for impurities, according to officials.

When crews arrived at the reporting party’s house, the person noticed they were not driving county vehicles and called HCUD’s proper service number.

According to HCUD, they are taking immediate action and say they will always display legal identification, including an official county badge and a marked county vehicle.

Residents can report fraud to HCUD at 352-754-4037 or email hcudcs@hernandocounty.us.