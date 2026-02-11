Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Fire damages mobile home in Spring Hill RV park: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a large blaze at Holiday Springs RV Park in Spring Hill.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews arrived Wednesday afternoon to find a mobile home in heavy flames, with nearby structures threatened. Officials are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area while emergency personnel work to contain the fire.

Multiple units are on scene using defensive tactics to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

