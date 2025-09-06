Brooksville house fire sends one to hospital, cause under investigation

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One person was hospitalized early Saturday after a house fire in Brooksville, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR).
Firefighters said crews were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 5300 block of Golddust Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from a front bedroom.
All occupants escaped the single-story home before firefighters arrived. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and declined further medical care, while another was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to officials.
No firefighter injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
