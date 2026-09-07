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Brooksville woman dies after being struck by SUV on U.S. Highway 98: FHP

Troopers said the woman was standing in the roadway when she was hit Sunday night.
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HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Brooksville woman died after being struck by an SUV on U.S. Highway 98 Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 98 west of Goodway Drive, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 63-year-old Brooksville man was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 98 when it struck a 51-year-old Brooksville woman.

Troopers said the woman was standing in the roadway for an unknown reason at the time of the crash.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to FHP.

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