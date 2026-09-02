One person found dead in Citrus County house fire: CCFR

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA. — One person was found dead in a Citrus County house fire on Tuesday, fire officials said.

At 9:37 a.m., Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) and the Inverness Fire Department (IFD) firefighters responded to the reported fire on East Baner Lane, just outside Inverness, where smoke was seen coming from the home.

Firefighters entered the home to battle the fire and search for occupants. The fire was reported under control at about 9:49 a.m.

Firefighters did locate one deceased person inside. No other occupants were located inside, and no firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to one room with smoke extending throughout the home.

The Florida State Fire Marshal and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. No additional information regarding the victim is being released by CCFR.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity or who has exterior camera footage from the surrounding area between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, to contact: CCSO non-emergency at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS

Working smoke alarms provide critical early warning during a structure fire and can give occupants valuable time to escape. CCFR encourages residents to have working smoke alarms inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home. Test alarms regularly and replace alarms according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

If a fire occurs, exit the building immediately, remain outside, and call 911 from a safe location. Never re-enter a burning or smoke-filled structure.