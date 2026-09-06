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Webster woman dies after SUV runs red light and crashes into tractor-trailer: FHP

Troopers said the 25-year-old driver entered the intersection against a red light before the crash.
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Hernando County Fire Rescue
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Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Webster woman died after her SUV collided with a tractor-trailer Saturday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Kettering Road, troopers said.

According to FHP, the woman was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on U.S. 98 while a tractor-trailer driven by a 53-year-old St. Petersburg man was traveling northbound on Kettering Road.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer entered the intersection on a green traffic signal. The Jeep then entered the intersection against a red light and collided with the truck.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to FHP.

The tractor-trailer driver was not reported injured.

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