Parent arrested after displaying handgun at Citrus County school bus stop: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The parent of two elementary-aged children is facing multiple charges after a confrontation at a school bus stop in Citrus Springs on Thursday morning.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said deputies responded to the reported firearm incident just before 8:15 a.m. on May 21 at a designated Citrus County School District bus stop at North Velvet Terrace and West Bromin Court.

The incident was first reported to The school resource deputy at Citrus Springs Elementary School first reported the incident, as CCSO said Otoniel Carlos O'Valle, also known as "Oto," got into an altercation with a substitute bus driver.

CCSO said the female bus driver accused O'Valle of approaching the open door of the school bus after arriving in a Chevy Blazer.

According to CCSO's investigation, O'Valle "removed an all black handgun from his waistband and asked whether she was the regular driver."

After learning she was a substitute, O'Valle told the driver it was her "lucky day" and placed the firearm into his front pocket, per CCSO's report. O'Valle then said he was upset because the regular driver had previously yelled at his children.

CCSO said the bus aide corroborated the driver's account.

Investigators reviewed onboard audio and video footage, which CCSO said shows the driver identifying the weapon and "O'Valle holding an object consistent with a firearm before placing it in his pocket."

With the interaction happening at an official school bus stop, the location is considered an extension of school property under Florida law, CCSO explained.

"Anyone who threatens or brings harm toward a Citrus County school, its staff, or our children will face an immediate and uncompromising response from law enforcement," said Sheriff David Vincent. "We will not allow anyone to endanger the safety of our students or the people who protect them."

Ocala Police Department arrested O'Valle on a Citrus County warrant.

He faces felony charges of possession of a firearm on school property and aggravated assault on a public transit employee.