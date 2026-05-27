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Woman bitten in leg by alligator at park in Inverness: FWC

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City of Inverness
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INVERNESS, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a woman was injured after an alligator attack in Inverness on Saturday.

FWC said that on May 23, around 6:15 p.m., they received a call for service at Wallace Brooks Park reporting an alligator attack. The report said a woman was bitten on her leg by an alligator while swimming.

Officials said the woman was transported to receive medical care.

FWC said an alligator trapper was dispatched and removal efforts are ongoing.

17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century

Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.

17 percent of Tampa residents are using 40 percent of the water during the worst drought in half a century

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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