Woman bitten in leg by alligator at park in Inverness: FWC

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a woman was injured after an alligator attack in Inverness on Saturday.

FWC said that on May 23, around 6:15 p.m., they received a call for service at Wallace Brooks Park reporting an alligator attack. The report said a woman was bitten on her leg by an alligator while swimming.

Officials said the woman was transported to receive medical care.

FWC said an alligator trapper was dispatched and removal efforts are ongoing.