Citrus County issues burn ban in unincorporated areas as drought index hits emergency threshold

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County has enacted an automatic burn ban for all unincorporated areas after the Keetch-Byram Drought Index reached 500, triggering a drought emergency.

The ban, which took effect Saturday, Nov. 15, follows dry conditions, low humidity, gusty winds, and a lack of forecasted rainfall.

According to the county, a person cannot set fire or cause fire to be set to:



Forests, grasslands, wild lands, marshes, or vegetation

Any land in urban or rural areas, including agricultural and silvicultural lands

Pile burns, yard trash, household garbage, refuse, or other debris

Campfires and bonfires

Plus, no person can discharge:



Fireworks (as defined in F.S. § 791.01)

Sparklers approved by the State Fire Marshal pursuant to F.S. § 791.013

Trick noisemakers and novelties as listed in F.S. § 791.01(4)(c)

Flares

The ban will remain in place until the drought index drops below 500 for at least seven consecutive days, at which point it will automatically lift.

Violations can result in fines up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.