Citrus County mourns beloved School Resource Officer Marcial Rodriguez

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is grieving the loss of School Resource Officer Marcial “Deputy Rod” Rodriguez, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 24 following his shift.

Rodriguez, badge number 301, had served with the agency since August 2000, holding many roles throughout his career, including deputy sheriff, detective, crime scene technician, bomb team member, and crisis negotiation team member. He became a School Resource Officer in 2018, where he was known for his approachable demeanor and dedication to students’ safety and well-being.

"Marcial was more than just an officer; he was a trusted mentor for countless young people, a beloved member of our family, and a friend," said Sheriff David Vincent. "His legacy is one of professionalism and kindness, a true testament to his character and compassion even in the most trying times. As we grieve, we stand united in honoring his legacy while supporting his family with the love and respect they deserve."

Rodriguez leaves behind his wife, Carol, and two sons, Isaiah and Josiah. The sheriff’s office is asking the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.