Citrus County woman arrested after roughly 92 animals found malnourished; horse dies: CCSO

DUNELLON, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a Dunnellon woman who is accused of severe animal neglect.

CCSO said deputies responded to the Moonstone Field on June 2, after a caller reported a horse in severe distress. The business, ran by 38-year-old Christina Mary Pitts, specializes in bred horses, dairy goats, and Florida native sheep on the property.

When deputies arrived, they found the horse suffering to a degree that was so severe a veterinarian approved humane euthanasia on scene. Through their investigation, detectives learned another horse had died weeks earlier and had been buried in a shallow grave in one of the pastures.

CCSO said Animal Control officers observed roughly 92 animals, including horses, goats, sheep, dogs, exotic birds, chickens, cats, and a turtle, who showed signs of malnourishment and untreated medical issues.

Detectives said Pitts was solely responsible for the care and decision-making of all animals and found enough evidence to support felony animal cruelty charges. Pitts was arrested on June 2 and transported to the detention facility for booking.

CCSO said additional charges may be filed as examinations of the remaining animals are completed.