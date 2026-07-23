Rabies alert issued by health officials in Citrus County after confirmed case in stray kitten

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a rabies alert on Thursday after a confirmed case in a stray kitten in the area of Floral City.

The unvaccinated kitten was captured in the area on July 18.

DOH-Citrus said while it is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area, residents and visitors should stay vigilant as rabies is present in the wild animal population.

DOH-Citrus said the rabies alert is scheduled 60 days and it includes the following boundaries:



Northern boundary: Country Highlands Drive

Southern boundary: Hernando County Line

Eastern boundary: Majestic Point

Western boundary: Highway 41

Health officials stress people should avoid contact with wild or stray animals: "Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food."

In addition, Citrus County health officials say the community members and visitors should do all they can to prevent rabies exposure by immunizing their pets and livestock based on veterinarian's recommended schedule.

They also advise that pets are kept "under direct supervision and on a leash" and have "livestock secured on your property."

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, DOH-Citrus says veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Citrus County Sheriff's Office Animal Control at 352-249-2790.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Citrus by calling 352-527-0068.

For more information on rabies, please click here or contact DOH-Citrus at 352-527-0068.