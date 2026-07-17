House catches fire after lightning strike in Spring Hill: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A home caught fire on Friday afternoon when storms rolled through the area.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded at about 3:15 p.m. on July 17 to the 12000 block of Elmore Drive in Spring Hill for a residential fire.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

Crews reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the home, as firefighters worked to immediately attack the fire in the attic and extinguish the blaze.

HCFR said the house was cleared of occupants before their arrival and no one was injured.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

HCFR confirmed a lightning strike caused fire.