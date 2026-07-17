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House catches fire after lightning strike in Spring Hill: HCFR

Spring Hill lightning strike
Hernando County Fire Rescue
Spring Hill lightning strike
Posted
and last updated

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A home caught fire on Friday afternoon when storms rolled through the area.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded at about 3:15 p.m. on July 17 to the 12000 block of Elmore Drive in Spring Hill for a residential fire.

House catches fire after lightning strike in Spring Hill: HCFR

Crews reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the home, as firefighters worked to immediately attack the fire in the attic and extinguish the blaze.

HCFR said the house was cleared of occupants before their arrival and no one was injured.

House catches fire after lightning strike in Spring Hill: HCFR

HCFR confirmed a lightning strike caused fire.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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