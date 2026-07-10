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Suspicious package investigation shuts down portion of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill: HCSO

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SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has shut down a portion of Landover Boulevard due to a suspicious package investigation.

Law enforcement is in the area of Partridge Street and Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill.

HCSO advises residents to avoid the area if possible.

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