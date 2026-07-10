Suspicious package investigation shuts down portion of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has shut down a portion of Landover Boulevard due to a suspicious package investigation.
Law enforcement is in the area of Partridge Street and Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill.
HCSO advises residents to avoid the area if possible.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life