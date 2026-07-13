Man tackled by deputy in Brooksville Walmart faces aggravated assault with firearm charge: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing an aggravated assault with a firearm charge after a multi-county incident ends with him being tackled inside a Walmart with a bible.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhus said deputies in Hernando County were contacted before 8 a.m. on July 13 by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office about an incident where possibly shots were fired near Highway 98 and US 19 near a Publix.

A BOLO was issued for the vehicle, and an HCSO deputy located it at about 8:05 a.m. in the Forrest Oaks, between U.S. 19 and Deltona Boulevard, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The person fled from the traffic stop and the deputy did not pursue the suspect.

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Nienhus said an unmarked deputy then saw the suspect at a Walmart at 13300 Cortez Blvd.

The man parked the car near the barriers leading into the store, put two guns on top of the vehicle and walked into the Walmart holding a bible.

The deputy in the unmarked vehicle ran into the Walmart and tackled the suspect near the customer service area.

The man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in Citrus County. More charges may be coming, Nienhus said.