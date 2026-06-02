Death investigation in Hernando Beach: HCSO

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said there is an increased law enforcement presence in Hernando Beach in reference to a death investigation.
HCSO said law enforcement is investigating on Shoal Line Boulevard near Trader Bay Seafood.
There is no danger to the community, per officials.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover
Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.
Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover