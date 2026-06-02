Death investigation in Hernando Beach: HCSO

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said there is an increased law enforcement presence in Hernando Beach in reference to a death investigation.

HCSO said law enforcement is investigating on Shoal Line Boulevard near Trader Bay Seafood.

There is no danger to the community, per officials.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.