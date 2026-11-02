Deputies searching for 14-year-old Spring Hill autistic boy

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with nonverbal autism who left his Spring Hill home through a bedroom window late Sunday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas Maresca was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at his home on Blythville Road. Deputies said he pried open the lock on his bedroom window and left the area on foot.

His family reported him missing at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Inclement weather is hampering the aerial search, while bloodhounds from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit are assisting on the ground.

Authorities said Lucas is nonverbal and may run if approached. Deputies are asking nearby residents to check their porches and sheds.

Lucas is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts with a black stripe and SpongeBob slippers.

Anyone with information on Lucas’ whereabouts should contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.