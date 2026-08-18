Dunnellon driver charged with DUI after killing pedestrian: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA. — A Dunnellon man was arrested on Tuesday morning for DUI after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Citrus County, authorities said.
Timothy Tyler Corcoran, 32, was driving a Nissan Xterra northbound on U.S. Highway 98 at about 3 a.m.
North of West Ashburn Lane, Corcoran hit a male pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The unknown pedestrian was killed at the scene.
Corcoran was later arrested by FHP troopers for DUI.
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