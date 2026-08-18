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Dunnellon driver charged with DUI after killing pedestrian: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol
A Dunnellon man was driving a Nissan Xterra when he hit a pedestrian. He was charged with DUI.
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Posted
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CITRUS COUNTY, FLA. — A Dunnellon man was arrested on Tuesday morning for DUI after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Citrus County, authorities said.

Timothy Tyler Corcoran, 32, was driving a Nissan Xterra northbound on U.S. Highway 98 at about 3 a.m.

North of West Ashburn Lane, Corcoran hit a male pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

The unknown pedestrian was killed at the scene. 

Corcoran was later arrested by FHP troopers for DUI. 

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