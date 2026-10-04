Deputies shoot armed suspect after domestic violence call in Spring Hill: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies shot an armed suspect Saturday night after he allegedly opened fire on deputies during an encounter in Spring Hill, according to Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

During a briefing from the scene posted to Facebook, Nienhuis said the investigation began around 2:30 p.m. when deputies received a report of a domestic-related incident involving threats made against a girl younger than 10 years old.

The sheriff said deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect on charges of domestic assault, domestic battery and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

According to Nienhuis, the suspect is a registered sex offender, convicted felon and has a history of violent encounters with law enforcement, including a prior battery on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies spent the afternoon searching for the suspect, who was also reportedly making threats toward others and possibly himself.

Around 8 p.m., a deputy located a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect near Hunters Lake Road and Laurie Drive, behind businesses along U.S. Highway 19.

Nienhuis said the deputy was pulling up to investigate the vehicle when the suspect suddenly got out and began firing at the deputy before the deputy could even stop and make contact.

The deputy backed away and took cover while additional deputies approached the area from U.S. Highway 19.

According to the sheriff, the suspect then turned his attention toward those deputies and fired at them as well. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Nienhuis said gunfire also struck a vehicle parked at a nearby Arby's across U.S. Highway 19, indicating rounds crossed the highway and created a risk to the public.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect was wounded, but the sheriff did not release his condition Saturday night.

Investigators believe two deputies fired their weapons. Both will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure, the sheriff said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, while the Hernando County Sheriff's Office continues investigating the domestic violence allegations and firearms violations.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.