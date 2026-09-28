Deputies shoot armed suspect during domestic call in Brooksville: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies shot an armed suspect during a domestic violence call Sunday afternoon after the man allegedly fired toward responding deputies, according to Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

The incident happened around 2:37 p.m. on Audubon Drive, south of State Road 50 in Brooksville, the sheriff said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Nienhuis said the call involved three related adults. Preliminary information indicates two of the individuals identified themselves as victims and locked themselves inside a bathroom while calling 911.

According to the sheriff, dispatchers could hear gunshots being fired while speaking with the victims.

When deputies arrived at the home, they encountered the suspect on the front porch. Nienhuis said preliminary information suggests the suspect fired toward deputies.

Deputies returned fire, and the suspect was struck, according to the sheriff.

Nienhuis said three deputies discharged their weapons during the incident.

The sheriff did not release the suspect's condition Sunday evening, and the names of the deputies involved have not been released.

Authorities said no deputies were injured.

Investigators secured the scene after calling in the SWAT team and hostage negotiators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

Officials said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.