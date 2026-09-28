Hernando County man sentenced in AI-generated child pornography case

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County man has been sentenced to prison in a case involving artificial intelligence-generated child pornography and bestiality-related material, according to the Office of the State Attorney for Florida's 5th Judicial Circuit.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Aaron David Randall was sentenced last week to eight years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by three years of probation with sexual offender conditions.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Randall was convicted of multiple charges, including two counts of possessing, distributing or producing pornographic material depicting a person and an animal engaged in prohibited acts, eight counts of possession of generated child pornography, fraudulent use of personal identification information, organized fraud and possession of methamphetamine.

"This defendant used technology to facilitate the exploitation of children and the creation and distribution of horrific material," said Chief Assistant State Attorney Walter Forgie. "The fact that artificial intelligence was used to create this material makes it that much more alarming. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who use technology to exploit children and profit from this type of criminal activity."

The investigation began after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined Randall was communicating with other users online and offering sexually explicit photos and videos in exchange for money. Detectives later traced the account to Randall, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Randall's home and questioned him about the investigation.

Prosecutors said Randall initially denied involvement but later told investigators he used artificial intelligence to generate sexually explicit images involving children and animals in an effort to "scam pedophiles" out of money.

According to the State Attorney's Office, chats recovered during the investigation showed Randall was actively participating in the collection and sharing of the material.

Investigators also uncovered additional crimes, including the use of another person's identifying information in connection with financial accounts and the possession of methamphetamine during the search of his home.

The State Attorney's Office credited the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and Assistant State Attorney Angelina Rodeo for their work on the case.