Eastbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard closed for helicopter landing zone after crash: HCFR

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said on Monday all eastbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard are shut down for a helicopter landing zone.

HCFR said crews are on the scene of a traffic crash on June 1 at Lockhart Road and Cortez Boulevard and are actively getting out a trapped person.

Officials said drivers should expect major delays until air support has cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.