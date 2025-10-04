Electrical fire from wall outlet destroys Floral City mobile home

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — An electrical fire caused by a wall outlet destroyed a Floral city mobile home on Oct. 3, fire officials said.

According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) report, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on South Oakview Avenue at about 1:43 p.m. in Floral City.

Upon arrival, CCFR firefighters found a single-wide mobile home approximately 30 percent involved in flames.

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and began to extinguish the fire, bringing it under control at about 2:11 p.m.

No occupants were found inside after fire crews conducted searches.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents, and the power company secured utilities at the scene.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature, caused by electrical arcing from a wall outlet after a laptop was plugged in. Electrical arcing can occur from loose connections, damaged insulation, overloaded circuits, worn-out equipment, or contaminants, allowing electricity to jump across a gap to create a spark or arc.

Witnesses reported that both the homeowner and a bystander attempted to douse the fire with a garden hose and fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived, but the fire spread too quickly.

It was also determined that there were no smoke detectors in the home, CCFR officials said.

Fire officials stressed that if this incident had occurred overnight while residents were sleeping, the outcome could have been very different.

The home and contents are considered a total loss, with estimated damages of approximately $120,000.

CCFR officials said electrical fires can ignite in seconds and spread rapidly. Always use outlets and cords that are in good condition, avoid overloading circuit, and never attempt to fight a growing fire yourself, evacuate immediately and call 911.

Smoke alarms save lives. Install them in every sleeping area and on every level of your home and test them monthly. If you need assistance with smoke alarm installation, CCFR offers free smoke alarms and installation. Call 352-527-5406 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about Citrus County Fire Rescue, visit our website at www.citruscountyfire.com [citruscountyfire.com] or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @CitrusCountyFireRescue and X @citruscofire.