FHP searching for driver that hit man and fled in Citrus

Troopers are searching for an unknown driver of a Toyota pickup truck that hit a pedestrian in Citrus County and then fled.
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for an unknown driver who hit a pedestrian in Citrus County on Aug. 30 and then fled.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Toyota pickup truck, driven by an unknown motorist, was traveling northbound on North Golfview Drive at about 5:40 p.m.

North of West Tee Circle, a 21-year-old Citrus Springs man, was walking northbound along the left side of the roadway. 

For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the southbound lane, hit the pedestrian and then fled without stopping, the report stated.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. 

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

