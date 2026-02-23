4 teens, including two 16‑year‑olds, charged in Citrus County armed robbery

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office said detectives worked with the community to arrest four teens hours after an armed robbery.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Joshua Robertson, 19, along with a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been arrested on felony charges for armed robbery at a gas station on Feb. 22, around 2 p.m.

CCSO investigators said Robertson and a 16-year-old went into the store with a firearm and confronted a clerk and a second person in the store. The two then stole approximately $1,500 in vape products and ran from the store.

The teens inside the store were aided outside by a 16-year-old who served as a lookout and a 17-year-old who served as the getaway driver.

CCSO said deputies canvassed the area, and K9 deputies were used to establish a direction of travel. Deputies also used the CCSO Facebook page to share images from the incident, and multiple community members shared tips to aid in the search.

CCSO said all four suspects were arrested within 5 hours of the incident.

The suspects were charged with Robbery with a Firearm and Grand Theft, and more charges may be forthcomming CCSO said.