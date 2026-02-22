Mobile home destroyed in Homosassa fire: CCFR

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A mobile home was destroyed after a Saturday morning fire in Homosassa, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Crews responded to a possible brush fire or illegal burn on W. Mockingbird Street around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

Officials said the fire impacted power lines on the side of the home, and firefighters were unable to secure utilities because the meter and breaker box had already fallen due to fire damage.

Fire crews used approximately 7,000 gallons of water to suppress the blaze, which was brought under control shortly before 7 a.m., per the release.

No injuries were reported, though the structure is considered a total loss, CCFR said.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to conduct the investigation into the cause of the fire, according to the release.