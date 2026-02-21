Two Iowa women killed in Citrus County crash

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA. — Two Iowa women were killed in a Citrus traffic mishap on Friday after a chain-reaction collision on U.S. Highway 19, officials said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Ford F250, was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 at about 9 p.m.

At the same time, a Buick Enclave, was traveling northbound on the highway.

At the intersection of West Venable Street, the Ford turned left into the path of the Buick and struck the vehicle, the FHP report stated.

The Ford then overturned and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The Buick, however, was redirected into the path of a Dodge 2500 that was traveling southbound on U.S. 19.

Two women traveling in the Buick, ages 71 and 75, from Iowa, died at the scene. The driver, a 73-year-old male, suffered minor injuries.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.