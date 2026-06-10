Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Pasco-Hernando State College

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Brooksville on Wednesday.

The press conference will be held at Pasco-Hernando State College North Campus on June 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas will also be at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.