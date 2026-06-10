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Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Pasco-Hernando State College

DeSantis
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks and answers questions at a news conference, Sept. 16, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.
DeSantis
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BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Brooksville on Wednesday.

The press conference will be held at Pasco-Hernando State College North Campus on June 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas will also be at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. on June 8. Viewers and residents around the Tampa Bay area have reported feeling the earthquake.

6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake

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