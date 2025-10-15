Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hernando County commissioners vote to rename street to honor Charlie Kirk

Ross D. Franklin/AP
A well-wisher adds flowers to a makeshift memorial set up at Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college on Wednesday of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix.
Posted

HERNANDO CO. FLA. — A street in Hernando County will be renamed Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway to honor the late conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk.

At a Hernando County Commission meeting on Oct. 14, commissioners voted 5-0 to rename a section of a street to honor Kirk, according to Commissioner Steve Champion via a post on Facebook.

Champion said the section of California Street between Spring Hill Drive and Powell Road will be renamed in his honor.

"Thanks to all of the commissioners who all voted 5-0 to make this happen!!" Champion said in his post to Facebook.

