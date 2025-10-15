Hernando County commissioners vote to rename street to honor Charlie Kirk

HERNANDO CO. FLA. — A street in Hernando County will be renamed Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway to honor the late conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk.

At a Hernando County Commission meeting on Oct. 14, commissioners voted 5-0 to rename a section of a street to honor Kirk, according to Commissioner Steve Champion via a post on Facebook.

Champion said the section of California Street between Spring Hill Drive and Powell Road will be renamed in his honor.

"Thanks to all of the commissioners who all voted 5-0 to make this happen!!" Champion said in his post to Facebook.