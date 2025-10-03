Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hernando deputies looking for missing 13-year-old out of Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

HCSO said Garrett Dixon left his residence on Sand Hill Avenue in Spring Hill on Oct. 1 on foot and has not been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and black slides.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact HCSO at 352-754-6830.

