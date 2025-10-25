Hernando deputies respond to shooting at Brooksville bar

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Brooksville bar early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to Savages Bar & Grill in Brooksville in response to a shooting call.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the business.

No other information was made available.

