Hernando deputies warn residents of driveway paving scams: HCSO

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is warning residents about driveway paving scams.

HCSO said it has received multiple complaints about asphalt paving contractors going door to door, offering pavement at a low price verbally, then demanding a much higher price after the work is completed.

Deputies said these individuals often claim to have leftover asphalt from a nearby job and can offer a "great deal."

In many cases, the final invoice is thousands of dollars higher than the original quoted amount, per HCSO.

Officials also said these individuals may become aggressive, pressure you for payment, or threaten legal action.

HCSO provided a list of red flags to look out for:



Unsolicited offers to perform work

Claims of leftover materials at a discounted price

No written estimate or contract

Refusal to provide a firm price before starting work

Pressure to agree to same-day service

Deputies said legitimate contractors usually require a written agreement and a deposit before beginning the work and rarely solicit door-to-door.

When hiring a contractor, officials suggest residents do prior research, obtain written estimates, request estimates from previous customers and avoid paying in cash when possible.

“Warn your neighbors—especially elderly residents, who are often targeted,” said the report.

Officials ask residents report suspected scams to HCSO at 352-754-6830.