Human skull dropped off at thrift store leads to investigation in Hernando: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance in who was behind a human skull being dropped off at a thrift store last month.

HCSO said the individual or inviduals "may have been believed to be a novelty skull," but investigators said it was a real skull that was dropped off along with other items at the Jericho Ministries Thrift Store in Brooksville on May 16.

The items were left at the store some time between 11 a.m. and noon, according to HCSO.

If you have any information related to the case, please contact Detective Chris Kraft at 352-797-3734.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in who was behind a human skull being dropped off at a thrift store.