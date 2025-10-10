Large Inverness garage fire contained within 8 minutes: Citrus County Fire Rescue

INVERNESS, Fla. — Fire crews contained a large garage fire in Inverness on Thursday morning.

Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) and the City of Inverness Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of an East Commercial Lane garage engulfed in active flames and heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire was determined accidental after an investigation, and officials believe the fire's cause was a result of an electrical malfunction tied to the home's electrical system or charging equipment.

The fire occurred near the electrical breaker panel and a set of lithium-ion battery chargers, officials say. It was contained within eight minutes.

The garage sustained heavy damage, according to officials.

There were no injuries reported.