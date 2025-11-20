Lorelei Infusions in Brooksville mixes ice cream, boozy spirits and mermaids for a fun experience

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Perhaps the most unique ice-cream shop in Tampa Bay, the new Lorelei Infusions blends cold treats, magical mermaids, grown-up spirits, a wake-you-up coffee bar, and some very cool history.

Lorelei Infusions in Brooksville has ice cream, boozy spirits and mermaids

The shop is co-owned by Wendy McGinnis, a former Weeki Wachee mermaid, and Paula Thompson, who, with her husband, Steve Thompson, is a legendary figure in ice-cream history.

Steve's grandfather, Emery Thompson, invented the first great ice-cream-making machine more than 120 years ago.

Lorelei Infusions is playful from the second you walk in: magical mermaid decor, a menu that includes expertly made ice cream for all ages — plus 21-and-over booze-infused cold concoctions like Peanut Butter Jelly Whiskey.

There's also a very cool coffee bar where the java comes very hot and very strong.

Located at 813 S Broad St in Brooksville, Lorelei Infusions is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

