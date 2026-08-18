Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 in Crystal River shut down due to crash: CCSO

CRYSRTAL RIVER, FLA. — The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 were shut down in Crystal River Tuesday morning due to a crash, authorities said.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies are currently on scene at the crash near the intersection of U.S 19 and North Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River.

Currently, all northbound lanes are shut down.

CCSO asked motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible as first responders worked to clear the scene.