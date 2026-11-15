Small plane crashes in Citrus County pasture; pilot escapes without injuries

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A pilot walked away without injuries after a small plane crashed in a Citrus County pasture Saturday morning.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said crews were called to W. Yuma Lane in Beverly Hills around 11:13 a.m. on Nov. 14.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-engine airplane sitting upright in a pasture. The pilot, who was the only person on board, had already made it out safely.

Firefighters said there was no smoke, fire or damage to surrounding property. As a precaution, crews shut off the plane's ignition and fuel supply to prevent potential hazards.

The pilot reported no injuries or medical concerns and declined further medical treatment.

Once firefighters confirmed the scene was safe, they turned it over to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. The last fire rescue unit left around 11:58 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Citrus County Fire Rescue said it did not determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.