Spring Hill daycare employee arrested for abusing child with disabilities: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies arrested a Spring Hill daycare employee for child abuse.

Deputies said they responded to the daycare facility Tender Care PPEC on Oct. 6 after a report of possible child abuse involving an employee and an 11-year-old child with disabilities.

HCSO said video surveillance from inside a classroom at the daycare showed 36-year-old Kaitlyn Pitzer being physically aggressive with a child, among other actions that "exceeded the boundaries of appropriate and lawful care."

Pitzer was taken in for questioning and later arrested for one count of child abuse.

Officials urge anyone with information related to this case to contact local authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.