Spring Hill man arrested after boarding school bus, threatening driver: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a Spring Hill man was arrested after he boarded a school bus and made threats to the bus driver.

HCSO said 35-year-old Alvon Corley unlawfully boarded a Hernando County School District bus that was stopped to pick up students at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug 22.

Deputies said despite repeated requests from the bus driver, Corley refused to exit the bus and stood in the doorway to prevent the bus from moving.

Corley directed profane language toward both the bus driver and the bus attendant, according to the report.

HCSO said when he was told that law enforcement would be contacted, witnesses heard Corley say, "I'll go back and get my [expletive] gun," before he exited the bus.

Deputies said Corley was later arrested and charged with Trespassing on School Grounds, and is now officially trespassed from all Hernando County schools and bus stops.

HCSO said it has been confirmed that Corley has a child who rides the bus on which the incident took place.