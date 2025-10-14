Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spring Hill man killed after car collided with a tree: HCSO

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was killed after a single-vehicle car crash on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a 73-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling northbound on Tyron Circle near Holiday Drive shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 14.

HCSO said the man lost control of his car, which departed the roadway and crossed through two front yards before colliding with a tree.

The report said the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

