Stabbing incident involving a salsa bottle in Hernando County: HCSO

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning involving a salsa bottle at a Days Inn.

Sheriff Nienhuis said the stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 23 at a Days Inn on I-75 and State Road 50.

According to deputies, the incident involved nine individuals total, with three individuals actually involved in the altercation and stabbing.

Nienhuis said a salsa bottle, believed to be broken, was used in the stabbing and sent one person to the hospital with severe neck injuries. Another person was cut superficially, and both individuals are believed to be in stable condition, per Nienhuis.

HCSO said a suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.