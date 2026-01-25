Two people hospitalized after fire engulfs Dunnellon mobile home

DUNNELLON, FLA. — Two people were hospitalized on Sunday after a fire engulfed a mobile home in Dunnellon, officials said.

Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning at North Moonwind Terrace in Dunnellon.

When firefighters arrived on scene at 5:17 a.m., they encountered a large double-wide mobile in flames.

An adult male and woman outside the home required immediate medical attention, according to a CCFR report. Firefighters initiated life-saving measures and requested additional rescue units.

Due to weather conditions, air medical transport was unavailable, so both victims were taken by ground to an area trauma hospital.

Meanwhile, firefighters fought the flames, which extending through the structure and roof, CCFR officials said.

Utilities were secured, and firefighters attacked the fire from both the front and rear of the home. Due to the lack of nearby hydrants, water shuttle operations were established, with about 30,000 gallons of water used to battle the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters worked for several hours to fully extinguish the fire, which was ultimately brought under control at 10:31 a.m.

The home was a total loss due to extensive damage.

The case has been turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.

Fire and EMS crews from Lecanto, DeRosa, Citrus Springs, Hernando, Pine Ridge, Connell Heights, Homosassa, and Kensington also responded to the incident.

Safety Message

According to CCFR officials, fires can develop rapidly and become life-threatening within minutes. Fire Rescue officials urged residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms throughout the home; practice home fire escape plans; and to maintain clear exits. Early detection and quick action can make a critical difference, especially during overnight hours when occupants are sleeping, officials said.