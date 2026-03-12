Woman faces aggravated animal cruelty charge after cat found decomposing in bathroom of Hernando home: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 76-year-old woman after discovering what CCSO described as an eye-watering scene at a home in Hernando.

CSSO reported making a welfare check on Jill Swaim earlier this week at East Eureka Court in Hernando, when deputies said they noticed "an overwhelming ammonia odor as soon as they arrived at the home" late into the night of March 9.

CCSO described the odor as so strong some deputies and animal control officers experienced "watering eyes, a burning sensation in the throat, and persistent coughing."

The responders discovered inside the home an "extensive accumulations of feces and urine throughout the home," as well as a deceased cat decomposing inside the bathroom, per the report.

According to deputies, Swaim is described as "a known volunteer for multiple animal rescue organizations in the county. And now she faces one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and 13 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

On March 10, animal control officers and CCSO returned to the residence to remove more cats. In total, one deceased cat and 52 living cats were removed.

All recovered cats were transported to Citrus County Animal Services for proper housing, comprehensive veterinary examinations, and medical care, according to CCSO.

If you suspect neglect or abuse, CCSO urges you to contact Animal Control by calling our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.