Over $500,000 in onions and potatoes stolen, Spring Hill man arrested: US Attorney Kehoe

WFTS
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill man has been arrested for stealing over $500,000 in onions and potatoes.

United States Attorney Gregory Kehoe with the Middle District of Florida said Jason Canals, 39, of Spring Hill, was arrested on eight counts of interstate transport of stolen property.

Canals is accused of using multiple schemes to defraud wholesale produce companies. The indictment said Canals would use a company's name and signature block to victims to request the produce. He would then divert the produce to another location and fail to pay the victims.

The scheme's losses totaled over $600,000 to the victims' companies, the state attorney said.

Canals faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

