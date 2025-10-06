U.S. Marshals arrest man in France wanted in Hernando County: U.S. Marshals

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — United States Marshals said they assisted the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) in arresting an alleged child molester in France.

The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Florida said 59-year-old Daniel St. Pierre was arrested on Oct. 2 by French authorities in Bayonne, France.

St. Pierre was wanted by HCSO for allegedly committing multiple offenses relating to sexual molestation of a minor, per the report.

Officials said St. Pierre violated the terms of his pre-trial release by removing a court-ordered monitoring device in July.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for him, and further investigation by HCSO exposed that St. Pierre fled the country.

After an international search spanning the United States, Canada, Portugal, and France, authorities arrested St. Pierre without incident.

Pierre is pending extradition back to the U.S., where, if convicted, he is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.