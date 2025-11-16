Weeki Wachee house fire sends 2 to hospital and injures deputy

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A house fire in Weeki Wachee on Saturday night left three people hospitalized, including a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy who rescued two occupants from the burning home.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the 11000 block of Richmond Street, where heavy flames had engulfed the home.

Before firefighters arrived, the deputy entered the residence and assisted in pulling both occupants to safety.

Crews battled intense fire conditions along with several explosions, including ignited propane tanks, and brought the blaze under control in about 50 minutes.

One resident was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while the other was airlifted to a burn center in serious condition.

The deputy was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is an ongoing investigation.