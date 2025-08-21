Weeki Wachee man arrested for murder after shooting former coworker in driveway: HCSO

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested for murder after shooting his former coworker on Wednesday morning.

On Aug. 20, around 3 a.m., HCSO said deputies responded to a home on Schering Street in Weeki Wachee after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, Keval Mehta, 40, had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Authorities said the suspect, Evan Michael Stanley, 23, called 911 following the shooting, and he had not suffered any injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Stanley and Mehta had previously worked together and had seen each other earlier that evening at a bar in Spring Hill. Stanley told detectives they left the bar around 2 a.m., and Mehta offered to drive Stanley home after his ride had left.

When they arrived at Stanley's home, the men talked for a time. When Mehta attempted to leave, he had issues starting his vehicle. While checking the vehicle, an argument reportedly began about a dog Stanley had taken in during their previous employment.

Stanley told investigators that Mehta asked to see the dog, but he refused. Stanley then told investigators that Mehta made verbal threats toward him and his family and implied he was armed. Authorities said Stanley felt threatened. He was already carrying a gun, but he went inside his home, unlocked a safe in his bedroom, and grabbed a rifle and a loaded magazine.

According to HCSO, Stanley then confronted Mehta in the driveway. Stanley claims that during the confrontation, Mehta opened his trunk and reached inside, which prompted Stanley to fire multiple rounds as he believed Mehta was reaching for a weapon.

HCSO said no guns belonging to Mehta were recovered at the scene. Investigators said during questioning Stanley provided several conflicting statements regarding the sequence of events and circumstances regarding the shooting.

HCSO arrested and charged Stanley with second-degree murder with a firearm. He is currently being held without bond.