Citrus woman arrested after deputies discover dead animals at self-proclaimed animal rescue

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded this week to reports of animal neglect at a self-proclaimed animal rescue on East Oak Court in Floral City.

At "Hess Haven," which was owned and operated by 24-year-old Jordyn Hess, deputies discovered that multiple animals on the property had died as a result of neglect and abuse.

Several cats were discovered in trash bags, and a dead dog was locked in a transport carrier. Additionally, three birds were found dead in a chicken coop.

According to CCSO, there was one dog and nine cats living in litter boxes filled with feces inside the residence, as well as an outside shed housing 12 other cats with no access to food or water.

"No matter how many cases you work, you never get used to seeing animals living and dying in conditions like these," said Agriculture Deputy Bo Gallant. "These animals were living in conditions no creature should ever endure, and getting them out while holding someone accountable was our absolute priority."

Forty-three animals were removed from the property and transported to Citrus County Animal Services.

Hess was arrested and faces 11 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 22 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.