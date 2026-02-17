TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Commercial Way in Spring Hill due to crash: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said multiple injuries were reported after a crash in Spring Hill on Tuesday.
HCFR said the multi-vehicle crash occurred on Commercial Way near Applegate Drive.
Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
HCFR said two northbound lanes are blocked.
