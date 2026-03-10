Burn ban lifted in Hernando County: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County officials have lifted the countywide burn ban.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said it has lifted the burn ban for all unincorporated areas of Hernando County and the City of Brooksville.

Officials said the county has seen fewer brush fires and has received adequate precipitation. Hernando County has dropped out of extreme drought conditions, according to NOAA's drought conditions information.

Residents in Hernando County are free to resume burning within regulations set by the Florida Forest Service.