Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Burn ban lifted in Hernando County: HCFR

burning-matches-burn-in-SBI-351273981.jpg
Storyblocks
burning-matches-burn-in-SBI-351273981.jpg
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County officials have lifted the countywide burn ban.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said it has lifted the burn ban for all unincorporated areas of Hernando County and the City of Brooksville.

Officials said the county has seen fewer brush fires and has received adequate precipitation. Hernando County has dropped out of extreme drought conditions, according to NOAA's drought conditions information.

Residents in Hernando County are free to resume burning within regulations set by the Florida Forest Service.

Florida man spends more fighting school bus camera ticket than the fine itself

A Florida driver is spending more money fighting a school bus camera ticket than the violation itself is worth, and he says it's a matter of principle.

Florida man spends more fighting school bus camera ticket than the fine itself

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.